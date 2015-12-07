Cuyahoga Reports Nearly One-Third of Courthouse Marriages are Same-Sex

It’s been a little more than five months since the U-S Supreme Court legalized gay marriage. In Cuyahoga County there was an immediate flurry of same-sex ceremonies at the courthouse. And Probate Court Magistrate Jennifer Alexander says they remain a large portion of the marriages Presiding Judge Anthony Russo has performed since the June 26th decision.

“He performed 37 total marriage ceremonies. Twenty-three were opposite sex or traditional marriages, 14 were same-sex, and of that 14, nine of them were done in June.”

Alexander says during this period another judge performed two same-sex marriages, bringing the total to 16. She says it would be hard to track how many marriage licenses have been issued to same-sex couples. That’s because before the Supreme Court decision, the applications were changed from “bride” and “groom” to “applicant one” and “applicant two.”