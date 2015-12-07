Akron Mayor Fusco Says He's No Longer Interested in the Council President Slot

Akron Mayor Jeff Fusco is transitioning back to City Council next month, but he will not be resuming his role as council president. WKSU’sKabirBhatia reports.

Mayor Fusco has been on-and-off City Council for 30 years, including a stints as council vice president in the mid-90s. Last summer, he was council president for 10 days before becoming mayor following the resignation of Garry Moneypenny.

Now, he’s returning as an zt-large councilman, but on Friday took his name out of the running to become Council President. Fusco did not respond to a request for comment, but he told the Beacon-Journal that he has no problem taking his name out of the equation.

Fusco is not sure who he will support for president, and the meeting decided how Akron council is organized has been moved from Dec. 14 to Jan, 4. Current Council President Mike Freeman said he wanted the meeting move to avoid any conflict with Fusco voting on council leadership while still mayor.