Government & Politics
Questions Arise About Ohio Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor's Former Employees

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published December 4, 2015 at 5:37 PM EST
A recent report by the state Inspector General that looked into the work activities of two former aides to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is being questioned. 

Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains why.

When he was chairman of the Ohio Democratic Party in June 2014, Chris Redfern accused a former top employee of Taylor's of campaigning while on the payroll for her state job.

“The chief of staff was not working because she was attending to activities over at the Kasich re-election headquarters,” said Redfern.

Ohio’s Inspector General issued a report last week that found that employee and another did personal business on the state's time. But the Columbus Dispatch is reporting that top employee, Laura Johnson, was spending state paid time with the Kasich campaign, and the paper also suggests a cozy relationship between the I.G. and Taylor. 

IG spokesman Carl Enslen says there is no basis to support that assertion and adds the office stands by the report it has issued.

