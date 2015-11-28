Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Releases Analysis of Tamir Rice Shooting Video

An analysis of security camera video of the shooting of Tamir Rice will be presented to the grand jury, which will decide if Officer Timothy Loehmann should be charged for killing the 12-year-old last year.







Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty says in a statement that the frame-by-frame analysis was released in the "spirit of openness."



Almost simultaneously, attorneys for the Rice family are asking that their experts be allowed to testify before the grand jury, following the release of their own independent reports saying the shooting was the result of bad police tactics. Two reports -- prepared by retired southern California police officers Roger Clark and Jeff Noble-- stand in contrast to the three independent reports commissioned by McGinty's office.





Last Nov. 22, Officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback responded to a call about a man waving around a gun at Cudell. It turned out to be Tamir Rice holding a realistic-looking toy gun, and the officers shot him within two seconds of arriving.



Attorney Subodh Chandra has asked the prosecutor that the experts be allowed to testify in person.



“We have not heard a response other than acknowledgement of receipt, but we did read a public statement by the prosecutor saying that he would present the expert information to the grand jury.”

