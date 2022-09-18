© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Get to NEO a leader

Closeup of a map centered on Chardon, Ohio.
SevenMaps
/
Shutterstock

Get to NEO a leader

In the "Sound of Ideas" series "Get to NEO a Leader," host Rick Jackson talks to mayors and city managers throughout Northeast Ohio about the assets and challenges in their part of the region.