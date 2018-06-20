Friends of WKSU Hosts 70th Celebration

The Friends of WKSU - a nonprofit organization focused on supporting the work of WKSU's newsroom with volunteer-led programming and resources - is hosting a 70th celebration for WKSU.

Credit Mike Morgan / NPR Steve Inskeep will speak on democracy in America.

Since Oct. 2, 1950, WKSU has brought public radio to Northeast Ohio. This Oct. 2, 2020, Friends of WKSU wants to recognize those 70 years of service.

Steve Inskeep, host of NPR's Morning Edition, will speak virtually on Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In's big movie screen. He'll discuss democracy in American and the role public media plays in democracy.

Attendees will have the option to see Inskeep from the drive-in or from the comfort of their own home.

This event will follow all current health and safety guidelines.

Who: Friends of WKSU

What: Celebrate 70 years of WKSU by bringing Steve Inskeep, host of NPR's Morning Edition, to the community

When: Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. Parking starts at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-In Theatre, North Ridgeville, OH

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission: $50/household; $65/car

VIP Admission : $75/household; $100/car

(includes Inskeep's book Imperfect Union and preferred parking)

Purchase tickets at WKSU.org/friendstickets or call 330-672-3114.

Please note: as this is a fundraiser for The Friends of WKSU, all donations and ticket sales are final.