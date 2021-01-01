Frequently Asked Questions

Why are WKSU and Ideastream Public Media taking part in the public service operating agreement?

The decision to pursue this agreement was reinforced by an analysis the two organizations conducted earlier this year with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. That analysis found Ideastream Public Media and WKSU could realize a number of efficiencies by working together, resulting in strong public service reporting in Northeast Ohio and other benefits to listeners throughout the region.

With two NPR stations, focusing on news and information, will I hear the same on both stations?

Each station will keep their current schedule of programming for the time being. In 2022, WKSU will become the region’s NPR news and information station, with repeater stations in Ashland, Mansfield, New Philadelphia, Norwalk, Thompson and Wooster continuing to serve their local markets. Ideastream Public Media will reformat 104.9 FM to serve as an additional repeater station for WKSU programming, bolstering coverage in the Cleveland area. The call letters associated with 104.9 FM will change from WCLV to WCPN.

What happens with my favorite programs?

Those who have relied on WKSU and WCPN for in-depth news coverage will continue to have access to the full array of programming through WKSU at 89.7 FM and its six repeater stations, along with 104.9 FM. They will continue to hear “Morning Edition,” “All Things Considered,” “Here and Now,” “Marketplace,” “Fresh Air,” the “Akron Roundtable,” the “Sound of Ideas,” “OH Really” and the “City Club Forum,” as well as programming such as “Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me” and “Folk Alley.”

What does the public service operating agreement mean for my membership?

Your membership will continue to fund the programs and services you and the entire community have come to rely on.

If I have general membership questions, or want to renew my membership, how should I contact Ideastream Public Media and WKSU?

If you have questions about your Ideastream Public Media membership, please contact member services at 216-916-6116 or email membership@ideastream.org. For inquiries about your WKSU membership, please contact member services at 330-346-5677 or email membership@wksu.org.

