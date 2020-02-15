4 Images
Early In-person Voting at the Stark County Board of Elections
October 6, 2020
Stark County Board of Elections
Voters wait outside the Stake County Board of Elections to vote on the first day of in-person early voting for the 2020 elections. (Kelly Woodward)
2020 Early Voting at the Stark County Board of Elections
Voters lined up for the first day of early in-person voting at the Stark County Board of Elections. (Kelly Woodward)
Stark County Absentee Ballot Dropbox
While Stark County residents can now vote in person, the dropoff box for ballots is still available 24/7 for mail-in ballots. (Kelly Woodward)
Stark County Absentee Ballot Dropbox
This dropbox for mail-in ballots is located outside the Stark County Board of Elections. (Kelly Woodward)
1/4