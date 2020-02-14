Financial and Compliance Information

WKSU EEO Report:

This EEO Public File Report is filed in WKSU's public inspection file pursuant to Section 73.2080(c) 6) of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) rules.

If your organization would like information when openings become available with this station, please contact us at 330-672-3114.

2019-2020 EEO Report (PDF)

WKSU CPB Compliance:

MEETINGS

Open Meetings:

In order to comply with open meeting requirements of The Communications Act of 1934, 89.7 WKSU, a service of Kent State University, provides the following information:

All meetings of the Board of Trustees and any committee of its governing body are open to the public.

All meetings of WKSU's Community Advisory Council or any advisory body of the governing board are open to the public.

All persons are allowed to attend any open meeting of the board, committee or advisory council without requiring, as a condition of attendance, that the person register or provide such person's name or any other information, except as would be reasonably required to maintain a safe meeting environment.

If a meeting is closed pursuant to the exceptions recognized by the law, WKSU will make available to the public, within a reasonable period of time after the closed meeting, a written statement containing an explanation of the reason(s) for closing the meeting.

Kent State University may conduct meetings of the governing body, its committees or advisory groups that are not open to the public as long as they deal with matters considered to be exceptions to the open meeting requirement.

Kent State University will hold their quarterly Board of Trustees meeting on September 16, 2020. For information on accessing this meeting, please refer to the Board of Trustees website at the following URL: www.kent.edu/bot or call 330-672-2050. The meetings are open to the public.

Reasonable Notice:

WKSU will give reasonable notice to the public of the fact, time and place of an open meeting at least one week (7 days) in advance of the scheduled date of an open meeting. Information regarding WKSU Community Advisory Council meetings will be posted at wksu.org/cac/ with information of date, time and place, or information on where an individual can call to find the date, time and place of the meeting. Information regarding KSU Board of Trustee meetings will be posted at www.kent.edu/bot with information of date, time and place, or information on where an individual can call to find the date, time and place of the meeting.

Information regarding the meeting will be broadcast on the radio. An example of this notice:

"Kent State University will hold its regular quarterly Board of Trustees meeting at 8:00 am on September 17, on the 2nd floor of the Kent State University Library. This meeting is open to the public. For further information, please call 330-672-2050 or visit www.kent.edu/bot."

When the spot has been completed, it will be sent to the Programming/Traffic Department for scheduling in accordance with the station work order. All documented flights of this production will be saved in WKSU's Public File for up to the license renewal year in accordance with FCC regulations.

Closed Meetings:

If a session is closed to the public it will be distributed in the same manner as the notice of the open meeting. This notice will be placed on our website and announced on air within a reasonable time following the closed session. The notice will also be made available at the station for any individual calling the station or physically coming in to the station. An example of such notice is shown below:

"Kent State University held its regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting at ____ pm on (month, day, year) at the offices of the 2nd Floor Library, Kent, OH. This meeting went into closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters."

Certification of WKSU's continued compliance with the open meetings requirement is completed each year as part of the Certification of Eligibility included in the Stations Grant Management System (ISIS).

OPEN FINANCIAL RECORDS

In order to comply with open financial records requirements of The Communications Act of 1934, 89.7 WKSU, a service of Kent State University, provides the following reports made available for public inspection:

AFR (Annual Financial Report) filed with the CPB (Corporation for Public Broadcasting)

Audited statements or other financial statements filed with CPB, including reports from CPB required audits conducted by independent certified public accountants, according to CPB adopted audit standards and any financial statements which CPB may permit to be submitted in lieu of such audit reports under certain circumstances

Other information regarding fiancés submitted to CPB related to any funding agreement with CPB that requires a financial report

WKSU Audited Financial Statements (PDF, attached below)

WKSU is not required to file a Form 990, therefore, according to CPB policy, the station is required to post compensation information as outlined in the Form 990 (PDF, attached below)

WKSU Radio Station Financial Report 2019

CPB AFR FY2017

WKSU_CPB990req2014.pdf

PUBLIC FILES

Public files are located in the main administrative area of the station, accessible for any person coming into the station requesting to view our files. Included in these files is the current annual audit, the current Station Activity Benchmarking Survey (SABS), and the current EEO report. Other reports required by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) are available via links at the bottom of every page of this website.

In the event a person is not able to view these reports via the internet, public asking to view public files would be escorted to a place to view the file. Arrangements for photocopying the financial records can be made at cost.

Certification of WKSU's continued compliance with the open financial records requirement is completed every year as part of the Certification of Eligibility included in the Stations Grant Management System (ISIS).

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY REQUIREMENTS

In order to comply with the equal opportunity requirement of The Communications Act, 89.7 WKSU, a service of Kent State University, provides the following:

WKSU maintains compliance with equal employment opportunity through many established procedures controlled within Kent State University's Human Resources department. Steps taken to fill vacancies within the organization are as follows:

A file is created for the open position by the Project Operations Coordinator. It contains the job description, advertisements, places position is advertised and all other information in regards to tracking the position.

The position is posted on-line through the Kent State University Job site for a minimum of 2 weeks. Postings include various job sites, WKSU's websites, local newspapers, area churches, and other broadcasting publications that are specific to the position being advertised and those that have requested notifications of job opportunities.

Applications and resumes are collected through Kent State University's on-line application system. A call is made to the University Human Resources department to make sure there is a diverse pool.

An in-depth review is completed selecting candidates that have the qualifications and expertise for the posted position by a search committee using a form to assist with the selection process.

The search committee comprised of several staff members is convened to review a manageable number of applicants. A form is used in the selection process.

The top candidates are contacted for a personal interview.

A top candidate is selected and submitted to the University's Human Resources department for approval through affirmative action.

Once affirmative action has approved the candidate, references are called and a background check is conducted.

Certification of WKSU's continued compliance with the Equal Employment Opportunity Requirement is completed each year as part of the Certification of Eligibility included in ISIS.

DONOR LIST AND POLITICAL ACTIVITIES REQUIREMENTS

In order to comply with the equal opportunity requirement of The Communications Act, 89.7 WKSU, a service of Kent State University, provides the following:

It is WKSU's policy not to sell or trade member information, including e-mail addresses. WKSU will use the e-mail address to inform members of upcoming WKSU events and other information related to WKSU.

WKSU maintains active control of their contributor and donor lists, and takes all appropriate measures to ensure against unauthorized use of such lists.

Certification of WKSU's continued compliance with donor list and political activities requirements is completed each year a part of the Certification of Eligibility included in the Stations Grant Management System (ISIS).

WKSU 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON LOCAL CONTENT AND SERVICES

2019 Annual Report on Local Content and Services

2019 ANNUAL DIVERSITY GOALS REPORT

WKSU is licensed to Kent State University. Consistent with the goals of Kent State University, WKSU strives to create and nurture a diverse staff of individuals that reflects the multicultural nature of Ohio, the nation, and our world. Diversity involves recognizing the value of differences. At WKSU, we believe that a diverse staff brings with it unique strengths and abilities which contribute to our overall pursuit of excellence. This diversity is also reflected in WKSU's programming that features the voices of individuals that represent diversity in many forms, including gender, race, culture, religion and generations.

As a university licensee, the Kent State University Board of Trustees serves as WKSU's governing board. The Board of Trustees of Kent State University is composed of members who are appointed by the Governor of the State of Ohio, with the advice and consent of the State Senate. Therefore, WKSU does not control the selection of the board members.

Although WKSU as a university licensee is not required to have a Community Advisory Board, it does maintain a Community Advisory Council (CAC) that in part serves a similar function. Among other input, the CAC provides feedback to WKSU regarding our programming efforts and our service to our communities. Members of the CAC are selected to represent a geographically diverse area that reflects our broadcast coverage area in addition to seeking diversity in gender, race, culture, and age.

In 2019 the WKSU staff consisted of 27 full-time employees. Of those, fourteen were female; thirteen were male; and one was racially diverse. WKSU also works with student interns who add additional age, race, and cultural diversity to station operations.

WKSU continues to strive to increase the diversity of its staff when a job opening occurs. During our fiscal year of July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, WKSU hired four full-time staff. As of the date of this report (02/14/2020), we have no current full-time job openings.

To continue WKSU's goal of developing a more diverse staff in the year ahead, WKSU will take the following actions when staff positions need to be filled.

WKSU will follow FCC/EEO guidelines for widely disseminating job postings to encourage a diverse pool of candidates

WKSU will draw upon the resources and expertise of Kent State University's Human Resources Department to encourage a diverse pool of candidates

WKSU will continue to work with Kent State University's Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to provide on-going diversity training for station management and appropriate staff

WKSU ANNUAL REPORTS:

View or download WKSU's annual report below. The reports include the station's activities; a record of awards won by reporters, announcers, and other staff members; and names of individuals and entities who and foundations that supported WKSU during the fiscal year.

If you have any questions about this report or would like a printed copy, please contact WKSU at 330-672-3114 or letters@wksu.org . Thank you for your interest in WKSU.

WKSU Annual Report 2017-2018

