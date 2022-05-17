9 Images
Farmer Jones Indoor Market brings fresh fruits and vegetable to Maple Heights
On a chilly spring Saturday morning just before Easter, customers at the bustling Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights were shopping for fresh fruits and vegetables.
Farmer Jones Indoor Market customer
David Sims, 58, of Maple Heights, said he shops at Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights, Ohio because the location is convenient, the prices are nice and the staff is friendly. "And I try to support our business in the neighborhood," he said. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market customer
Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights, Ohio sells fresh produce and household staples. Customers say its the quality of the produce, the prices and the desire to support a local business that brings them back. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market customer 1
Paula Crosby, 59, made a special trip from Twinsburg to Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights, Ohio for okra. She ended up getting cucumber, green pepper, English muffins and an apple to snack on. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market produce
Fresh fruits and vegetables are stacked in bins throughout the small market, which is locally owned and operated. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market receipt
Several customers said that they were happy with the prices at the market and the quality of the produce. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market employee 3
"With Easter coming up, a lot of people like the greens so we try to keep it nice and stocked," said Yosheah Cavin, 20, who works at Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights, Ohio. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market shopper 1
Aria Payne, 7, selects produce for her family at the Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights, Ohio. The market sells fresh produce and household staples. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market cashier
Co-owner Monet Durden, 48, rings up customers at Farmer Jones Indoor Market in Maple Heights, Ohio. The market sells fresh produce and household staples. Customers say its the quality of the produce, the prices and the desire to support a locally-owned business that brings them back. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
Farmer Jones Indoor Market flowers
The market also sells specialty items like flowers, straw and firewood. (Stephanie Czekalinski)
1/9