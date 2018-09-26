Each episode highlights the work of one of the more than 200 fellows at the Institute for the Science of Origins at Case Western Reserve University. Their research examines the origins of life, the universe, and the strands that connect all of science. Host Kellen McGee delivers a distillation of discoveries that touch on the mysteries of dark matter, language, gender, and evolution.

Exploradio Origins is a collaboration between WKSU and the Institute for the Science of Origins. Tune-in Thursday afternoons during WKSU’s All Things Considered.

