U.S.S. Cod is Damaged After Crash with U.S. Coast Guard Ship

The World War II submarine, the U.S.S. Cod, may have sustained more damage as it was moved from Cleveland to Erie, Pa., for repairs.

The vessel scraped a U.S. Coast Guard boat as it departed June 13 from its dock in North Coast harbor.

The president of the Cod memorial, Paul Farace, said the damage is superficial and won’t greatly impact the ship’s repair times.

“I’ve never taken a submarine in and asked them for body work estimates. They’re going to let us know,” he said.

Farace says when the Cod arrived at the Erie, Pa., shipyard, hundreds of people were there to greet her even though it was 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“We were gobsmacked, is a good word, that there were several hundred people waiting in the darkness to cheer the arrival of the Cod,” he said. “And that really put a lump in our throats."

Repairs to the Cod should take six to eight weeks. Farace says they're planning a welcome home event when she returns to Cleveland sometime in August.