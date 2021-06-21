© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Events

U.S.S. Cod is Damaged After Crash with U.S. Coast Guard Ship

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published June 21, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
U.S.S. Cod
U.S.S. Cod Submarine Memorial
/
Facebook
The U.S.S. Cod was involved in an accident with a U.S. Coast Guard boat June 13, just after the submarine was towed to Erie, Pa., for maintenance repairs.

The World War II submarine, the U.S.S. Cod, may have sustained more damage as it was moved from Cleveland to Erie, Pa., for repairs.

The vessel scraped a U.S. Coast Guard boat as it departed June 13 from its dock in North Coast harbor.

The president of the Cod memorial, Paul Farace, said the damage is superficial and won’t greatly impact the ship’s repair times.

Farace: submarine's body work

“I’ve never taken a submarine in and asked them for body work estimates. They’re going to let us know,” he said.

Farace says when the Cod arrived at the Erie, Pa., shipyard, hundreds of people were there to greet her even though it was 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Farace: Cod's welcome in Erie, Pa.

“We were gobsmacked, is a good word, that there were several hundred people waiting in the darkness to cheer the arrival of the Cod,” he said. “And that really put a lump in our throats."

Repairs to the Cod should take six to eight weeks. Farace says they're planning a welcome home event when she returns to Cleveland sometime in August.

Tags

EventsClevelandU.S.S. CodU.S. Coast GuardLake ErieWorld War II
Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
See stories by Rachel Gross
Related Content