WKSU Awarded Environmental Conservation Award

WKSU received the Portage Park District Foundation’s 2020 Environmental Conservation Award in the Education category.

The yearly award is given to an organization that shows great passion and work for educating the public on complex environmental matters.

WKSU was nominated for the award due to works such as Watershed, which focused on the state of the Ohio rivers, and Reduce, Reuse, Refocus, which focused on what is and isn't working in the recycling industry.

“The WKSU news team is honored and humbled to learn of receiving this year’s Environmental Conservation Award from the Portage Park District Foundation,” WKSU news director Andrew Meyer said.

An award dinner is tentatively scheduled for September to celebrate the award recipients.



