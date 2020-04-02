Thank You to WKSU Volunteers

Volunteers lend their time to help organizations across the country every day, and it is no different at WKSU. Our volunteers number over 100 and help with tasks such as making thank you phone calls to donors, giving station tours, staffing events and other tasks around the station.

“Involving volunteers adds great value to what our station does and supports us to achieve our mission,” Membership Services and Stewardship Manager Patti McCoy said. “Involving volunteers helps us to reach more of our listeners and members, raise awareness about our station and what we do and build relationships within our community.”

National Volunteer Week started in 1974 with an executive order from President Richard Nixon and runs from April 19 to April 25 this year. It has grown into a nationwide celebration where volunteers are thanked for their hard work and others are encouraged to help a local organization during the week.

“We’re so appreciative of all the tasks our volunteers do for us,” McCoy said. “We had hoped to recognize them with an event during appreciation week, but in light of the current pandemic, we hope to do something this fall. We really want to honor our volunteers and all their hard work.”

Volunteers are recognized currently in a number of ways, including: profile stories in our e-newsletter, special thank you notes, with special WKSU swag and exclusive “insider” communications.

For more information on our volunteer program, or to volunteer yourself, visit our website.





