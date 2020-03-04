KSU Commencement to Feature Students Wounded May 4, 1970

Spring Commencement at Kent State will feature two speakers who were wounded during the May Fourth shootings 50 years ago.

Kent State President Todd Diacon said historian Tom Grace will deliver remarks for graduate students, and fellow Kent State alum Dean Kahler will speak at Kent State’s Commencement for undergrads across all eight campuses.

Kahler was shot in the spine on May 4 and although he remains paralyzed, Kahler competes in 5K and 10K wheelchair races.

“Dean is one of the most wonderful human beings you will ever meet," Diacon said, "Dean will always tell you he’s had hundreds and hundreds of great days at Kent State and only one bad day at Kent State.”

Diacon said he admires Kahler’s positive attitude in the face of tragedy.

Kahler and Grace were among the nine wounded when Ohio National Guard opened fire on students, killing four in 1970.