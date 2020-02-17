WKSU Profile: Jennifer Conn

Jennifer Conn is the newest member of our newsroom team, and spends her time reporting on stories in Akron. She sat down with us to answer some questions about her time at WKSU and the best spots to visit in the area.

You only joined WKSU in the past year. What has been your favorite part so far?

The people. I’ve been a reporter for a long time and meet people all the time, but the reporters and editors in the newsroom are smart, fun, motivated and all around cool people.

You’ve reported on everything from scrap metal to local news. What is the weirdest story you’ve ever covered?

I covered a wild turkey in Cuyahoga Falls that everyone fell in love with. Frank the Turkey would terrorize people and cars on State Road for years. Unfortunately, he was fatally wounded when he was hit by a car and had to be euthanized.

What made you want to become a reporter?

I’m a writer and I like local community news and it puts those things together really well.

What’s your favorite spot to visit in Akron?

I would have to say one of the Cascade Trails in the Metro Parks.

You’ve been an adjunct professor at Kent State University and the University of Akron. What makes you want to be a professor as well as a reporter?

I actually accidently fell into it. I taught English as a second language and found that I really loved international students and their whole approach to coming to a new country. That’s really what made me love being an adjunct.

What advice do you give your students?

Probably the biggest thing I try to stress is to never, ever, be afraid to make a mistake or ask a question. If you are passionate and you care about it, then you should go for it with everything you’ve got.

What differences have you noticed working for WKSU compared to your previous news organizations?

We’re different here because we take more time to provide more insight into stories as opposed to speed and breaking news. We can take a little more time and dig a little more into stories and give people a little more insight into things that maybe they hadn’t thought about before

What are some activities you like to do outside the office?

I love hiking in the woods with my dogs, kayaking, camping and stargazing. I like outdoor things.

