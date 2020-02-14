You're invited to attend Exploradio Origins Science Slam!

WKSU and Case Western Reserve University's Institute for the Science of Origins bring listeners Exploradio Origins on Thursday afternoons. The broadcast examines the origins of life, the universe and connections in science. Those connections will be further explored during Exploradio Origins Science Slam.

Exploradio Origins Science Slam is April 7 at Case Western Reserve's Thwing Center Excelsior Ballroom.

The event will be a fast-paced evening of research summarized for everyone to understand. Six presenters will give five minute overviews of their latest work. A reception will be held following the presentations for guests to mingle with the presenters.

Event Details