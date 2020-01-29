Meet Our Interns: Amanda Levine

News is always happening, so it can be difficult to keep up with all of it. That’s why WKSU employs the help of interns such as Kent State University student Amanda Levine.

How did you learn about WKSU’s internship opportunities?

I learned about WKSU's internship opportunities through the internship listserv for the School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

What made WKSU stand out as a destination?

WKSU stood out to me because they provide their interns with real newsroom experience. I wanted to gain more experience outside of print media and so far I've learned a lot about audio and how to write for broadcast.

How do you integrate your course work into WKSU?

I integrate my coursework by applying the audio skills I learned from a combination of classes. Two of those classes are Storytelling Across Platforms and Sports, Society and Storytelling. In both of those classes I also learned briefly how to write for broadcast and radio so I'm working on those skills as well.

What is the most important thing you have learned so far?

The most important thing I've learned so far is learning how to use Audition and audio clips. In radio, having a good sound bite is really important and preparing questions before interviews will help with getting a good quote.

What do you hope to get out of this internship?

I hope to learn more about the radio industry through this internship. I believe it is important that journalists are well-versed in different media outlets. At WKSU I've gained experience out of print journalism and what it is like to work in a professional newsroom environment.

Where does your passion for news come from?

My passion for news comes from my love for sports and politics. I enjoy reading new stories on sports teams that I follow and learning about what is going on in the news. I think it's important for people to have an understanding of what is happening in their neighborhood and paying attention to the news keeps people informed.

What is your dream job?

My dream job is to work in sports media. I am an avid baseball fan and hope to one day cover a Major League Baseball team.

What is your favorite part of the internship?

My favorite part about my internship is working in a newsroom. Being able to apply the skills I've learned at Kent State to a professional setting has helped me become a better journalist and see the impact local journalism has up close.

Have you done any news-related jobs in the past? What were they?

Prior to WKSU most of my experience was in sports reporting, but I learned about covering the news in my journalism and mass communication classes. At the Kent Stater, Kent State's student newspaper, I was an assigning editor for a semester where I learned how to assign stories that pertain to Kent State students and the city of Kent.

Who are some news personalities you look up to?

Some journalists that I look up to are Jeff Passan and Ken Rosenthal for ESPN and Molly Knight and Lindsey Adler for The Athletic.

What is your favorite pastime?

My favorite pastime is watching sports, specifically baseball. I'm a huge Mets fan and love watching their games, even when they lose.

Has anything you’ve learned at WKSU surprised you?

I've learned a lot about how to look for a good sound bite and how to ask follow-up questions that allow the person I'm interviewing to expand on their thoughts.

What type of work do you do for the station?

I work on pulling in scripts and writing, cut and copy for the afternoon shows.

Which staff members do you work with most often?

I've worked with broadcast and digital editor Sarah Taylor the most. She's been really helpful in my transition to WKSU. I don't have a lot of broadcast experience and she has helped me write for broadcast and learn how to use the different systems.

