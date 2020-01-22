Win a Vacation to Ireland

WKSU wants to give you the trip of a lifetime: A 6-night getaway in Ireland! Donate to WKSU by 7 p.m. on March 19 or be a sustaining member to automatically be entered in the contest. The experience includes two VIP tickets to the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and a rental car to explore the countryside on your way to Ennis, Killarny and other famous Irish locations. For more information and rules of entry, check out our website.

See the full itinerary of the trip below:

Day 1

Arrive in Dublin. There is no need for a car in the city of Dublin, however we suggest taking the air coach bus or a taxi to the Cassidys Hotel in the heart of Dublin's City Centre. Your afternoon is open to explore Dublin's Georgian city. There is plenty to see and do with visitor attractions such as the Jameson Distillery, Trinity College, Dublin Castle, Kilmainham Goal, and St. Patrick Cathedral. Visit the Guinness Storehouse and enjoy two VIP tickets to Dublin's top visitor attraction. Stay overnight at the Cassidys Hotel (3-star).

Day 2

Start with a full Irish breakfast included at the hotel. The morning is free time to visit any of the above attractions that you couldn't fit in the previous day. Rental car provided for the drive to the lively town of Ennis, Co. Clare (approximately three hours from Dublin), and stay overnight at The Old Ground Hotel (4-star). The evening is free to explore the town.

Day 3

Enjoy a full Irish breakfast at The Old Ground Hotel. Visit Inis Oirr and cruise under the Cliffs of Moher in the same day.



Take a 30-minute ferry journey from Doolin to Inis Oirr (Eastern Island) and enjoy the many attractions including ancient castles, a shipwreck, a lighthouse, one of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches, a modern playground and several fine pubs and cafes with delicious local food and traditional Irish music.



The return cruise via the Cliffs of Moher is a spectacular journey below these world-famous cliffs which tower over 700 ft above the sea. Like a viewing platform for prehistoric giants who wish to peer over the edge of Europe, the cliffs are the crowning glory of the Clare coastline and provide an unrivaled view across the vast boiling wildness of the Atlantic Ocean. Drive back to Ennis. Stay overnight at The Old Ground Hotel.

Day 4

Enjoy a full Irish breakfast at The Old Ground Hotel. Depart Ennis for the Shannon Region and take your car on the ferry crossing at Tarbert. Drive along the picturesque coastal route through the scenic Burren to the Aillwee Caves. Continue the drive to Killarney (approximately two hours from Ennis) and stay overnight in the Randles Court Hotel (4-star). Your evening is open to wander around this vibrant little town.

Day 5

Enjoy a full Irish breakfast at the Randles Court Hotel. Enjoy a day tour on the Gap of Dunloe including "jaunting cart" with local "jarvey" (driver) and boat trip on the Lakes of Killarney. The Gap of Dunloe is a beautiful glacial valley in the Macgillycuddy's Reeks mountain range, which dominate the skyline of Killarney. The three main lakes of Killarney and the mountains that surround them are all within the Killarney National Park. The Lower Lake is nearest to the town; it is studded with islands and has Muckross Abbey and Ross Castle on its eastern shore.

Take a jaunting cart (pony & carriage) for a 10km journey through the Gap, in the heart in the Macgillycuddy's Reeks. You will experience some of Ireland's most breath-taking scenery.

Take a 20km boat trip through the Upper Lake, the most beautiful of the Three Lakes, through the Long Range Rover and past Eagle's Nest Mountain, the last home of the Golden Eagle in Ireland. The boat ride continues passing under high mountains, arched bridges and to Inisfallen Island, home to ruins of Inisfallen Abbey which dates back to 600 AD. Your boat journey will continue on to Ross Castle in the heart of Killarney National Park. Return to Killarney in the late afternoon and stay overnight at the Randles Court Hotel.

Day 6

Enjoy a full Irish breakfast at the Randles Court Hotel. Depart Killarney for your drive to back to Dublin (approximately four hours) where you will enjoy a 3-course dinner (excluding beverages) and an overnight stay in the beautiful Clontarf Castle Hotel (4-star).

Originally built in 1172 as part of an inner circle of defense sites protecting Dublin during battles, the Castle was opened in 1998 as a 4-star hotel and has undergone a 10 million Euro upgrade and renovation. Located just 10 minutes from the heart of Dublin's city center and 5 miles from Dublin Airport, the Clontarf Castle Hotel is an oasis, tucked away in a tranquil setting, surrounded by fabulous golf courses and the sounds of lapping waters from the Irish Sea.

Day 7

Enjoy a full Irish breakfast at Clontarf Castle. Check out of the hotel and drive to nearby Dublin Airport where you will return the rental car and say farewell to Ireland.

Note: The listed properties are subject to availability, in a standard category room. Comparable alternatives may be booked.