Meet Our Interns: Abigail Bottar

We report all types of news at WKSU thanks to the help of interns such as Abigail Bottar, a Kent State University political science major with a passion for unbiased reporting.

How did you learn about WKSU’s internship opportunities?

I found the internship on WKSU’s website. I didn’t think I was what they were looking for, considering I’m not a journalism major, but I eventually applied anyway.

What made WKSU stand out as a destination?

I’ve always been a huge fan of WKSU. I’m so excited to be able to work for such an unbiased and trustworthy news source that produces interesting and important stories.

How do you integrate your course work into WKSU?

Since I’m a political science major, I’ve mostly been doing a lot of learning. However, my knowledge of Ohio’s political landscape has been helpful.

What is the most important thing you have learned so far?

I’ve learned to be confident in my skills and to learn quickly.

Where does your passion for news come from?

I think unbiased and trustworthy news is the best way to combat misinformation and to make sure people are able to form opinions based on the best information available. I also think journalists hold organizations accountable.

What is your dream job?

My dream job is working in Washington D.C. in politics.

What is your favorite part of the internship?

My favorite part of the internship is contributing to the process of news that I love to listen to.

Have you done any news-related jobs in the past? What were they?

This is currently my second semester as a copy editor for The Burr, one of Kent State’s on-campus magazines.

What type of work do you do for the station?

I have been holding interviews for stories we’re airing as well as compiling data for some upcoming projects.

Who are some news personalities you look up to?

I have too many to count: Connie Schultz, Audie Cornish, Ari Shapiro, Tanzina Vega and Bob Woodward to name a few.

Which staff members have been the biggest influence to you?

I’ve looked up to everyone here for so long, so it’s really cool to be learning from all of them and working with them.

