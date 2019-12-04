WKSU Selected as a Host Newsroom with Report for America

WKSU was recently selected as a host newsroom for Report for America. Report for America is a national service program that places talented, emerging journalists into local news organizations to report for one to two years on under-covered issues and communities. WKSU proposed covering the topic of rural healthcare.

The process for selecting host newsrooms is highly selective; each application is evaluated at least four times by 50 judges. News organizations are selected based on the quality of the organization, commitment to local journalism and the proposal for how to deploy Report for America journalists.

The 2020-2021 host newsrooms include 69 daily newspapers, 39 digital-only sites, 39 public radio stations, 12 local TV stations, and five non-daily papers.