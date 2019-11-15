WKSU to Co-Sponsor Event to Honor the 50th Anniversary of May 4

WKSU is co-sponsoring a community speaker series to commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of May 4.

On Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m. in Kent State University’s KIVA, WKSU’s local host of All Things Considered, Jeff St. Clair, will moderate a discussion on empathy and personal connection between developmental psychologist Dr. Mary Dozier and social neuroscientist Dr. Jamil Zaki.

Dr. Karin Coifman, associate professor in Kent State University’s department of psychology, is chairing the committee responsible for developing activities to honor the 50th anniversary of May 4. Coifman says this event is about understanding through science how we can be more empathic and better connect with each other.

The event is free and open to the public. Those planning to attend must register online for the event.

There will also be time for audience participation and questions.

Other sponsors for the event include the Kent State University Department of Psychological Sciences and the Brain Health Research Institute at Kent State University.