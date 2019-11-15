Thanksgiving Programming 2019

Celebrate Thanksgiving with special programming from WKSU on Nov. 28.

5am - 9am: Morning Edition

9am - 10am: the Takeaway

10am - noon: Best of the Best: The 2019 Third Coast Festival Broadcast

noon - 2pm: Turkey Confidential

2pm - 3pm: Milk Street Radio

3pm - 4pm: Giving Thanks

4pm - 6pm: All Things Considered

6pm - 6:30pm: Marketplace

6:30pm - 7pm: The Daily

7pm - 8pm: Snap Judgement

8pm - 9pm: Akron Roundtable - Bernard Coleman, Global Head of Inclusive Engagement, Uber Technologies, Inc., "The Economic Importance of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion"