WKSU Volunteer Program Sees Increase in Participation

WKSU’s volunteer program has seen an increase in participation within the past year.

“The volunteer program is a group of individuals, some of them members and some of them not, who choose to have their donation to the station be their time,” Patti McCoy, membership services and stewardship manager, said.

Over the last six months, WKSU saw 98 volunteers combine for over 380 hours of their time to help out the station. Some tasks volunteers help the station with are making thank you phone calls, handing out information and working tables at events. When working tables, volunteers hand out giveaways and answer questions about WKSU such as on-air schedules.

When someone signs up to volunteer online, they are put through a training process to learn how to work the different tasks needed.

“In the beginning of the year, we will have another volunteer training session,” McCoy said. “I’ll have anyone interested come in and go over every aspect of the program.”

WKSU has had a few volunteers who have already made an impact at the station. One such volunteer, Barbara Ague, talked briefly about her experience so far:

What made you want to volunteer with WKSU? A number of years ago I helped on phone banks for fund drives. My life got busy but I am now retired and wanted to connect with WKSU again.

Tell us about your favorite moment while volunteering. I really enjoy interacting with loyal listeners.

What do you think is the most rewarding part of being a volunteer? I enjoy giving back to the station that gives us so much in entertainment and news.

Anyone who wants to give back to WKSU, like Barb and other volunteers, can visit the volunteer page online or call 330-672-3114.