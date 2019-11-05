Craig Berger Member Profile

Members help WKSU continue to put out the programming you enjoy everyday. Craig Berger talks about why he enjoys being a member, as well as an idea for matching tattoos with a certain on-air host.

How were you first introduced to WKSU? I grew up in Salem, but my career took me out of the area until two years ago when I began my current role at Kent State. After spending the previous six years in Baltimore and listening to the NPR affiliate there, I immediately began listening to WKSU when I returned to Northeast Ohio.

How long have you been a member of WKSU? I became a member of WKSU in July 2018.

What made you want to become a member? When I first began listening to NPR in Baltimore, I immediately recognized that I not only was better informed on a day-to-day basis, but I better understood what was going on in the world. But even then, I never felt the inclination to contribute to my local affiliate. When I returned to Ohio and began listening to WKSU, I not only enjoyed the same great NPR content but I also felt like I was developing friendships with the on-air personalities. At that point "contributing" became more than a transaction; I viewed it as supporting the friends I listened to every day.

What are your favorite parts about being a member? I love the various opportunities to see behind the scenes and better understand how the station operates. The station tour events are always fun. I also enjoy the opportunity to volunteer to support WKSU--whether that means staffing a table at a community event or making phone calls to members to thank them for their contributions.

What is your favorite WKSU program? Why? I enjoy all of the programs, though I would say my favorites are Morning Edition and 1A. Listening to Morning Edition allows me to start my day feeling like I am caught up on knowing what's going on in the world and why, while I like the deep dive into various issues and the unique set of voices that 1A incorporates.

What ways do you listen to WKSU? (Radio, alexa, smartphone, etc.)? Good old-fashioned radio much of the time. However, when it's not convenient to listen to radio, I usually will use the WKSU app on my smartphone, or I'll listen via the livestream at wksu.org.

Did you ever have a moment listening to WKSU where you just couldn’t turn the radio off, even if you had somewhere to be? Absolutely! Given that I primarily enjoy WKSU via radio in real-time, I find myself wanting to see through every segment to the end (even if I have the option of finding the content online later).

Where do you spend the most time listening to WKSU? I listen to WKSU the most often in the car, driving to and from Kent State, where I work. However, I also listen at home and at work.

If you were to get matching tattoos with a WKSU personality, who would it be, and what would be the tattoo? It would be Jeff St. Clair, and I think it would be a tattoo of a question mark. Asking good questions not only forms the heart of much of Jeff's work with WKSU and his background as a scientist, but I also think questions are powerful because they have the potential to unlock new possibilities.

WKSU members are those who make a donation to the station to help keep us running. If you would like to learn more about our membership opportunities or would like to make a donation, you can do so online or by calling 330-672-3114.