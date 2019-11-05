Ashley Fahey Member Profile

It would be impossible for WKSU to run without the generous donations of our members. One such member, Ashley Fahey, talks about her favorite programs, her driveway moments, and scuba diving with a particularly relaxing voice.

How were you first introduced to WKSU? I've been an avid NPR listener and supporter for the last 10 years or so. I moved from Michigan to Northeast Ohio in mid-2018 and started searching for my new local NPR station on my first drive, slowly scanning through radio stations to try to find familiar shows. I was exploring downtown Akron and driving along Market St. when I saw the NPR logo on the side of a building, and it said WKSU 89.7. I tuned in immediately and have listened nearly every day since.

How long have you been a member of WKSU? My first contribution to WKSU was the spring fund drive this year in March.

What made you want to become a member? At that point I had been listening to WKSU throughout the fall, winter, and early spring, and knew many of the names of the on-air hosts by heart. The amount of time they had spent delivering important news to me is valuable to me and I wanted to show my appreciation for all they do. I also really wanted the new t-shirt with the blimp and the Akron skyline on it--which became one of my favorite ways to show my Akron pride!

What are your favorite parts about being a member? I appreciate knowing that in my own small way, I've contributed to the success of a station that I believe in. I also enjoy attending events planned by the station to peel back the curtain and experience what goes on behind the scenes.

What is your favorite WKSU program? Why? I listen to Morning Edition and All Things Considered daily during the work week. I enjoy those programs because they keep me informed on the way into work and on the way home, so I don't miss any important stories. On the weekends, I always look forward to Wait Wait Don't Tell Me because like many of my favorite late-night TV shows, they are still informative and relevant, but they almost always make me laugh too.

What ways do you listen to WKSU? I listen to WKSU primarily on the radio in my car, but as an NPR fan from Michigan, I also start each morning off with the latest episode of The Daily podcast from the New York Times to take a deep dive into the most important stories of the week, followed by listening to Michigan radio to stay up to date on the local news from my home state while I'm getting ready for work, both on my Google Home Mini.

Did you ever have a moment listening to WKSU where you just couldn’t turn the radio off, even if you had somewhere to be? Absolutely, I've had my fair share of driveway moments--usually when listening to shows like RadioLab, The Moth, or This American Life. Most recently, earlier this week I pulled into my garage after running an errand, and an award-winning episode of This American Life was playing, and I sat in my car for an extra 5-10 minutes to let the story finish because I was so into it.

Where do you spend the most time listening to WKSU? I definitely spend the most time listening to WKSU on my commute and when I am driving up to Cleveland for events/meetings after work, but I also listen when I set out on road trips, until the signal fades out. I'm still not familiar enough with Ohio's geography to strategically tune to another WKSU tower as I drive through the state- but I'm sure I'll get there eventually.

If you could go scuba diving with any WKSU personality, who would it be? Mark Pennell, as long as he could narrate the experience as it was happening, so we'd probably need to be in fully-contained dive suits with HD radio quality communication. His voice is so relaxing.

