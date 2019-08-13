© 2020 WKSU
The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs. 

Meet WKSU Member Gwen Howze

Published August 13, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT
Gwen Howze

WKSU members are the people who have made a commitment to keeping public radio strong in Northeast Ohio with their financial support. Enjoy this series of profiles introducing you to listeners who make a difference.

WKSU MEMBER:   Gwen Howze

CURRENT CITY:   Massillon, OH

HOMETOWN:   Pittsburgh, PA

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN LISTENING TO WKSU?:   35+ Years

WHAT PROMPTED YOU TO BECOME A WKSU MEMBER?:   When I moved to Northeast Ohio I immediately looked for the local NPR station

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PROGRAM ON WKSU?:   The Moth

WHAT TIME OF DAY IS "YOUR TIME" TO LISTEN TO WKSU?:   Saturday afternoon

IF YOU WERE TRAPPED IN AN ELEVATOR WITH SOMEONE YOU HEAR ON WKSU, WHO WOULD BE YOUR FIRST PICK?:   Steve Inskeep

CAN YOU NAME A SPECIAL MEMORY YOU HAVE OF LISTENING TO WKSU?:   Planet Money: The Big Pot of Money. I listened to it over and over until I began to have an understanding of the core events that led to the financial crisis of 2008.

CAN YOU NAME ALL OF THE DEVICES YOU USE TO LISTEN TO WKSU?:   Alexa Speaker, iPad, iPhone, Computer, Car Radio

WHAT DO YOU HOPE FOR THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC RADIO AND WKSU?:   I would love for WKSU to host The Moth Main Stage or other Moth event. To attend these now, I have to travel to Pittsburgh.

