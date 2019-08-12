Visit WKSU at the Randolph Fair!

WKSU celebrates our Portage County neighbors at the 161st Randolph Fair on Aug. 20-25. After seeing the animals and eating your fair food, stop by the Merchants Building and say hello! On Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon, participate in our OH Really? project in WKSU's Pop-up Newsroom. Meet Amanda Rabinowitz and Sarah Taylor on Friday and Jeff St. Clair and Andrew Meyer on Saturday! Fair admission is required.

Scroll down for a Fair map. Find out more about the Portage County Randolph Fair here: https://randolphfair.com/