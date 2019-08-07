WKSU Member Discount for Apollo's Fire

WKSU Members can receive a $12 discount on B-Level seats to specific Apollo's Fire concerts in Akron and Summit County. Discount tickets may be purchased in person, by phone at 216-320-0012 or 800-314-2535 ext. 1, or by using the code "WKSU" online at: apollosfire.org/purchase-tickets/.

The discount is available for the following 2019-2020 season performances:

Echoes of Venice

Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.

The Bath Church UCC, Bath

Scarborough Fayre

Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist, Akron

Bach's Christmas Oratorio

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal, Akron

L'Amore

Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist, Akron

O, Jerusalem!

Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.

Fairlawn Lutheran, Fairlawn

Bach's St. Matthew Passion

Saturday, April 4, 7:00 p.m.

St. Paul's Episcopal, Akron

Virtuoso Fireworks

Thursday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.

First United Methodist, Akron

Find out more and purchase tickets at apollosfire.org.