00000174-c556-d691-a376-cdd69e6b0000Occasionally organizations offer WKSU listeners discounts or drawings for free tickets to events perfect for public radio fans. See below for details on specific events. To see WKSU Drawing Rules, click HERE.Click to become a WKSU Member today! 

WKSU Member Discount for Apollo's Fire

Published August 7, 2019 at 3:33 PM EDT
Apollo's Fire

WKSU Members can receive a $12 discount on B-Level seats to specific Apollo's Fire concerts in Akron and Summit County. Discount tickets may be purchased in person, by phone at 216-320-0012 or 800-314-2535 ext. 1, or by using the code "WKSU" online at: apollosfire.org/purchase-tickets/.

The discount is available for the following 2019-2020 season performances:

Echoes of Venice
Thursday, Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m.
The Bath Church UCC, Bath

Scarborough Fayre
Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist, Akron

Bach's Christmas Oratorio
Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal, Akron

L'Amore
Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist, Akron

O, Jerusalem!
Monday, March 9, 7:30 p.m.
Fairlawn Lutheran, Fairlawn

Bach's St. Matthew Passion
Saturday, April 4, 7:00 p.m.
St. Paul's Episcopal, Akron

Virtuoso Fireworks
Thursday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.
First United Methodist, Akron

Find out more and purchase tickets at apollosfire.org.

