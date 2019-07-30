Enter a Drawing for 'The Wizard of Oz' at Mercury Theatre

WKSU listeners can enter a drawing for a pair of tickets for Mercury Theatre Company's presentation of The Wizard of Oz in Regina Hall at Notre Dame College. The production runs from Aug. 2 - 18. Four winners will be drawn on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. and winners will be notified by email.

To enter the drawing, fill out the form below and hit the enter or return key on your keyboard.

When farm girl Dorothy Gale runs away from the evil Miss Gulch, she finds herself lost in a strange and wonderful new world. With her faithful dog Toto at her side, she sets off on an adventure to find her way back home.

The Wizard of Oz is one of the most popular tales of all time celebrating its 80th cinematic anniversary that has delighted generations. In a bold yet faithful reimagining, directed by Artistic Director Pierre Brault, this spectacular production features your favorite songs and characters from the classic film with an added sprinkle of Mercury magic.

Find out more about the production at www.mercurytheatrecompany.org.