Meet WKSU Members Sheri and Al Risaliti

WKSU members are the people who have made a commitment to keeping public radio strong in Northeast Ohio with their financial support. Enjoy this series of profiles introducing you to listeners who make a difference.

WKSU MEMBERS: Al and Sheri Risaliti

CURRENT CITY: Jackson Township

HOMETOWN: Al - Ebensburg PA, Sheri - Air Force brat (nowhere and everywhere)

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN LISTENING TO WKSU?: Al - 1990s, Sheri - late 1970s

WHAT PROMPTED YOU TO BECOME A WKSU MEMBER?: Could finally afford it

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PROGRAM ON WKSU?: Al - Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me!, Sheri - The Moth Radio Hour

WHAT TIME OF DAY IS "YOUR TIME" TO LISTEN TO WKSU?: All day long!

IF YOU WERE TRAPPED IN AN ELEVATOR WITH SOMEONE YOU HEAR ON WKSU, WHO WOULD BE YOUR FIRST PICK?: Al - Terry Gross, Sheri - David Sedaris

CAN YOU NAME A SPECIAL MEMORY YOU HAVE OF LISTENING TO WKSU?: Little Elf! Little Elf!

IF YOU WERE GOING TO GIVE YOUR PET A NAME INSPIRED BY WKSU, WHAT WOULD IT BE?: Cokie

CAN YOU NAME ALL OF THE DEVICES YOU USE TO LISTEN TO WKSU?: Home radio, car radio, home HD radio, online computer, online iPhone

