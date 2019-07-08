The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs.
WKSU Journalism Awards for 2019
Radio Television Digital News Association—Regional Murrow Awards
- Video for Radio, Mark Arehart and Joe Gunderman—“Go for a Ride on Goodyear's Newest Blimp”
Ohio Associated Press—Ohio APME Awards
- Best in Show-General Excellence, WKSU News
- First Place-Best Sportscast, Amanda Rabinowitz and Terry Pluto—“Cavs' Kevin Love Starts A Much-Needed Conversation About Mental Health”
- First Place-Best Use of Sound, Kabir Bhatia—“Akron's Canal Park Holds a Different Type of Tryout”
- First Place-Best Documentary or Series, WKSU Staff—“Navigating the Path to Mental Health”
- First Place-Best Coverage of a Scheduled Event, WKSU Staff—“Election Night 2018”
- Second Place-Best Anchor, Amanda Rabinowitz
- Second Place-Best Enterprise Reporting, Jeff St. Clair—“Industry 4.0 in Cleveland”
- Second Place-Best Spot News Coverage, Mark Arehart—“The Last Goodyear Wingfoot Blimp Takes Flight”
- Second Place-Best Newscast, Jeff St. Clair—“All Things Considered”
- Second Place-Best Digital Presence, WKSU Staff—“WKSU.org”
Press Club of Cleveland—Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards
- Best in Show-Radio Newscast, Major Market, Amanda Rabinowitz and Jeff St. Clair—“Morning Edition and All Things Considered”
- First Place-On-going Coverage, M.L. Schultze—“Amer Adi Deportation”
- First Place-Public Service, WKSU Staff—“Navigating the Path to Mental Health”
- First Place-Use of Sound, Mark Arehart—“A New Kind of Wooden Coaster Twists and Turns at Cedar Point”
- First Place-News Writing, Jeff St. Clair—“Blockland Backers Dream of a Cleveland Tech Mecca”
- First Place-Radio News Website, Staff—“WKSU.org”
- First Place-Use of Social Media, Staff—“WKSU Social Media”
- Second Place-Radio News, M.L. Schultze—“EBay Finds Akron's Jugglers, Beekeepers and Artists”
- Second Place-Human Interest, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Project D.R.E.W. Helps Veterans Heal Through Song”
- Third Place-In-Depth Coverage, Jeff St. Clair—“Industry 4.0 in Cleveland”
Public Radio News Director, Inc—PRNDI Awards
- Second Place-Nationally Edited News Feature, M.L. Schultze—“Ebay Trains Ohio Retailers”
- Second Place-Newscast, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Morning Edition”
Society of Professional Journalists-Ohio Chapters—Ohio’s Best Journalism Awards
- First Place-Best Consumer Reporting, M.L. Schultze—“EBay Finds Akron's Jugglers, Beekeepers and Artists”
- First Place-Best Enterprise Reporting, Jeff St. Clair—“Industry 4.0 in Cleveland”
- First Place-Best Environment Reporting, Jeff St. Clair—“Exploradio”
- First Place-Best Medical/Health Reporting, WKSU Staff—“Navigating the Path to Mental Health”
- First Place-Best Website, WKSU Staff—“WKSU.org”
- Second Place-Best Reporter, M.L. Schultze
- Second Place-Best Anchor, Amanda Rabinowitz
- Second Place-Best Feature Reporting, Amanda Rabinowitz—“Shuffle”
- Second Place-Best Sports Reporting, Amanda Rabinowitz and Terry Pluto—“The View From Pluto”
- Second Place-Best Spot News, Mark Arehart—“The Last Goodyear Wingfoot Blimp Takes Flight”