WKSU Moves Expanded 1A to 10 AM on Weekdays

Beginning on Monday, July 15, listen to WKSU at 10 AM each weekday for NPR's 1A with Joshua Johnson. The current affairs program was added to WKSU's schedule in 2017 and quickly grew in popularity. The move allows WKSU to air 1A's full two hours and gives listeners the opportunity to call in and participate with the day's discussion. WKSU's 7 PM time slot, previous filled by 1A, will be filled with a collection of encore presentations of weekend programming favorites.

Introducing WKSU's new 7 PM line-up

With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror - taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.

The conversation isn't just on air. 1A invites the audience to join in.The show regularly posts questions and requests for feedback on this page: http://the1a.org/ask-1a. And listeners can engage on Twitter, Facebook, or by texting 1A to 63735.

1A is produced by WAMU 88.5, and distributed by NPR.

