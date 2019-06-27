Meet WKSU Member Sheryl Yankovich

WKSU members are the people who have made a commitment to keeping public radio strong in Northeast Ohio with their financial support. Here is the first in a series of profiles introducing you to listeners who make a difference.

WKSU MEMBER: Sheryl Yankovich

CURRENT CITY: Cuyahoga Falls

HOMETOWN: Kent

HOW LONG HAVE YOU BEEN LISTENING TO WKSU?: Since 1998

WHAT PROMPTED YOU TO BECOME A WKSU MEMBER?: Somehow, I stumbled over WKSU while scanning for radio stations for my work commute in the '90s. I liked the classical music to break up my typical rock radio and I found the news to be informative and not boring (this was back when I thought all news radio was the same). Sadly, my membership story isn't very flattering. I wanted to be included in a drawing to win a Thanksgiving dinner from Waterloo Catering. I didn't win, but I stayed a member for all these years because I became hooked on the programming.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE PROGRAM ON WKSU?: 1A, particularly on Fridays

WHAT TIME OF DAY IS "YOUR TIME" TO LISTEN TO WKSU?: On my commute to and from work (7am - 8am, and 5pm to 6pm, typically)

IF YOU WERE TRAPPED IN AN ELEVATOR WITH SOMEONE YOU HEAR ON WKSU, WHO WOULD BE YOUR FIRST PICK?: Steve Inskeep

CAN YOU NAME A SPECIAL MEMORY YOU HAVE OF LISTENING TO WKSU?: I still remember the time I decided to become a member (by being pulled in by the lure of a drawing). Yet, I do remember the feeling that it would change my life for the better. And it has. In February of 2000, I also became a regular volunteer who answered phones during fund raising periods multiple times a year during the 6am to 8am shift. I met some of the most wonderful people through that exercise, who I'm still close with today.

IF YOU WERE GOING TO GIVE YOUR PET A NAME INSPIRED BY WKSU, WHAT WOULD IT BE?: Ira

CAN YOU NAME ALL OF THE DEVICES YOU USE TO LISTEN TO WKSU?: My car radio, my HD radio in my bedroom, and more often, on my iPhone.

WHAT DO YOU HOPE FOR THE FUTURE OF PUBLIC RADIO AND WKSU?: That more and more people see the value in public radio (and public television). The programming provided by both is second to none. When I think of what I've learned through both, I smile from ear to ear. I can't imagine a world without either and wouldn't want to live in one. Knowing that there are people who believe in public radio and support it gives me hope for humanity when there seems to be so much negativity in the world.

