WKSU Adds a Mix of Programs to Evenings at 7 PM

Starting Monday, July 15, there will be a new mix of programs on weekday evenings at 7 PM (following The Daily) when Joshua Johnson and 1A move to 10 AM. The line-up includes encore presentations of programs generally heard on weekends. A different show will be featured each evening: The Moth Radio Hour – Monday, Radiolab – Tuesday, This American Life – Wednesday, Snap Judgment – Thursday, and Sound Opinions – Friday.

See the complete WKSU program schedule

Programming highlights:

The Moth Radio Hour (rebroadcast Monday at 7 p.m.)

The Moth Radio Hour allows you to experience true stories told live on stage without scripts. Each Moth Radio Hour mixes humorous, heartbreaking, poignant tales and the stories behind the stories. Moth stories are true, as remembered by the storyteller and always told live at events held across the country.

Radiolab (rebroadcast Tuesday at 7 p.m.)

Radiolab explores big ideas in science (and beyond) through conversation, storytelling and sound. Created by Jad Abumrad and hosted by Jad and Robert Krulwich, Radiolab has won Peabody Awards, a National Academies Communication Award “for their investigative use of radio to make science accessible to broad audiences.”

This American Life (rebroadcast Wednesday at 7 p.m.)

Host/Creator Ira Glass launched This American Life in 1995, arguably changing the sound of public radio forever. With a solid foundation of journalism, TAL continues to stretch the limits of radio storytelling. The Peabody Award-winning program is heard by 2.2 million listeners each week on over 500 public radio stations in the U.S.

Snap Judgment (rebroadcast Thursday at 7 p.m.)

Snap Judgment mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, dramatic, shows about the decisions that change everything. Snap’s raw, musical brand of storytelling dares listeners to see the world through the eyes of another. This is storytelling…with a BEAT!! Hosted by Glynn Washington.

Sound Opinions (rebroadcast Friday at 7 p.m.)

Take two rock critics, the latest music news, personal commentary, and exclusive interviews and performances, add a huge pile of records old and new, and the result is Sound Opinions - the world's only rock and roll talk show. Based in Chicago, Sound Opinions is hosted by Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot, two of the finest and best-recognized pop music writers in the nation.

