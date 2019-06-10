WKSU Recognized with 10 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards from Press Club of Cleveland

WKSU was honored by the Press Club of Cleveland with 10 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards at a ceremony on June 7 at the House of Blues in downtown Cleveland. The station won six first-place and the best-in-show award for Best Newscast, which WKSU staff has received in five of the past six years. Award entries were judged by a panel of journalism professionals from press clubs and news publications across the country.

WKSU winners of 2019 Ohio Excellence in Journalism Awards from the Press Club of Cleveland are:

Best in Show – Radio Newscast, Major Market, Host/Producers Jeff St.Clair (All Things Considered) and Amanda Rabinowitz (Morning Edition).

Both hosts work on tight deadlines, adding regional breaking and long-form reports to NPR’s national news magazines.



First Place – On-going Coverage, Reporter/Producer M.L. Schultze for “Amer Adi Deportation.”

A series of reports following the eventually successful attempts to deport Youngstown resident to his native Jordan, despite community intervention.



First Place – Public Service, News Staff for “Navigating the Path to Mental Health.”

The six-part series took a deep dive into access and availability issues surrounding mental health care in Northeast Ohio.



First Place – Use of Sound, Reporter/Producer Mark Arehart for “A New Kind of Wooden Coaster Twists and Turns at Cedar Point.”

This sound-rich report combines technical information about Cedar Point’s latest addition with on-scene sound of Arehart riding Steel Vengeance for the first time.



First Place – News Writing, Reporter/Producer Jeff St.Clair for “Blockland Backers Dream of a Cleveland Tech Mecca.”

Part of St.Clair’s on-going Exploradio series, the report looked at blockchain, what it can do and the challenges of making Cleveland a tech Mecca.



First Place – Radio News Website, WKSU Staff for “WKSU.org.”

Award for work on WKSU’s station website, incorporating local, statewide and national content.



First Place – Use of Social Media, WKSU Staff for “WKSU Social Media.”

Coordinated efforts to share WKSU content, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and special projects on YouTube and Facebook Live.



Second Place – Radio News, Schultze for “EBay Finds Akron’s Jugglers, Beekeepers and Artists.”

Second Place – Human Interest, Rabinowitz for “Shuffle: Project D.R.E.W. Helps Veterans Heal Through Song.”

Third Place – In-depth Coverage, St.Clair for “Exploradio: Industry 4.0 in Cleveland.”

The Ohio Excellence in Journalism contest is a statewide competition for the best in print, broadcast and digital journalism. More than 800 entries were submitted for consideration.