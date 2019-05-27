© 2020 WKSU
Veterans Honored at Statehouse Memorial Day Wreath Laying

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published May 27, 2019
Visitors gathered at the Ohio Statehouse to honor veterans.
SAM ABERLE
Visitors around the wreath laying.
SAM ABERLE

This year’s Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse was Gov. Mike DeWine’s first as Governor.

Jim Groves, whose son, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer James Groves III, of Kettering, was killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan in 2013 was on hand for the event.

A photo of Jim Groves, whose son was killed in the line of military duty
Gold Star father Jim Groves speaks at the wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse.

So were state dignitaries, including Ohio Department of Veterans Services Director Deborah Ashenhurst, Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Olentangy High School Choir.

A photo of Mike DeWine speaking at the wreath laying ceremony at the Ohio Statehouse
Governor Mike DeWine speaks at the wreath laying ceremony.

DeWine told the group gathered for the annual ceremony that Ohioans who have lost their lives serving in the military represent the very fabric of the state.

 
“All of them, by the way they lived, changed lives, changed lives in countless ways, each leaving an enormous impact on their families, their friends and all of those who they came in contact with. Their absence leaves a gaping hole in the lives of those they left behind and while that makes it very, very hard, we also know that the world is a better place because these brave men and women were a part of it.”

