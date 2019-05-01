Learn More About WKSU's Jennifer Conn

WKSU recently added veteran journalist Jennifer Conn to the news staff. Her focus will be events and people in the Akron area. A Northeast Ohio native, Jennifer has covered Akron news for cleveland.com and Crain’s Akron Business. She was also a member of the inaugural staff of The Devil Strip, and wrote long-form features on Akron’s burgeoning music scene, the city’s punk roots and its historic downtown.

Learn more about Jennifer Conn:

What is your hometown?

I was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Where did you attend college?

I attended Kent State University

How did you become interested in journalism?

I always wanted to be a writer and I got offered a journalism job directly out of college and it’s been my profession ever since.

What are your favorite aspects of journalism?

I enjoy getting information into the hands of people who otherwise wouldn't have access to the information. I like to get the truth to the people, taxpayers deserve to know the truth.

How have you enjoyed your transition from Akron to WKSU?

My transition has been very interesting. I enjoy learning how to use the new technology, and the style of radio is very different from print. Adjusting to radio hasn't been very easy, but I like the change.

What do you like more digital or radio?

I am unsure, it honestly depends. I miss writing for print journalism, but I like being able to reach people who don’t like to read. It allows me to reach a really broad audience.

What’s the biggest challenges you face doing radio?

My biggest challenge is trying to get everything you want to say into 50 seconds.

What type of impact do you want to have here at WKSU?

I want to have an impact on the community. I want listeners to turn to 89.7 knowing that we release the news as it's breaking, and we get things out in a very timely fashion. At WKSU we will keep going and beat other local press to the stories. I want WKSU to be the go to for news.

What stories are you looking forward to covering?

I would like to continue doing investigative journalism. I am also interested in covering environmental stories, climate change, and grassroot groups who are working in the communities.

Did you have many any adjustments when transitioning to radio?

I worked at home then and now, the biggest adjustment for me has been learning how to write in sonnet length. Learning how to write short is a lot more difficult, I do like the challenge, but I now understand that every word counts.

What do you hope to gain from being on air at WKSU?

I hope to get proficient at it being on the radio. I would like for people to remember me for being a great reporter and for being in it for the news.