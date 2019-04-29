Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations

Kent State University:

Angela Rye, principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, will join the university in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. in the Kent Student Center Ballroom. Ms. Rye offers regular on-air commentary for several media outlets including BET, CNN, MSNBC and TV One.



Cleveland Orchestra:

Takes place at Severance Hall on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the free concert will be distributed via lottery, registration open December 12th to January 3rd

This concert is sponsored by KeyBank and supported by a grant from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.

Dr. King visited Cleveland many times from 1956 to 1968, giving notable speeches at Glenville High School and local historic churches, mobilizing voter registration efforts, and leading marches for civil rights