Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrations
Kent State University:
Angela Rye, principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, will join the university in celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. in the Kent Student Center Ballroom. Ms. Rye offers regular on-air commentary for several media outlets including BET, CNN, MSNBC and TV One.
Cleveland Orchestra:
The Cleveland Orchestra's 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration concert on January 20th will be conducted by assistant conductor Vinay Parameswaran. Takes place at Severance Hall on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. The concert is free; however, tickets are required. This concert is sponsored by KeyBank and supported by a grant from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.
Takes place at Severance Hall on Sunday, January 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets for the free concert will be distributed via lottery, registration open December 12th to January 3rd
This concert is sponsored by KeyBank and supported by a grant from the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation.
Dr. King visited Cleveland many times from 1956 to 1968, giving notable speeches at Glenville High School and local historic churches, mobilizing voter registration efforts, and leading marches for civil rights
Lottery entries will be accepted beginning December 12, 2018 at 10:00AM, and all entries must be received by January 3, 2019 at 5:00PM. Winners will be chosen at random on January 4, 2019, and will be mailed tickets on that date
Akron Art Museum:
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy inspires transformation through creativity. Celebrate King’s vision by recharging your imagination with hands-on art activities, games and storytelling paired with artists from the museum’s contemporary collection.
Monday ▪ January 21 ▪ 1-4pm
For all ages and their grown-ups
NAACP's Annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Breakfast:
Celebrate the life and work of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Portage County NAACP's annual Prayer Breakfast for Justice. The program will include presentations from students and graduates who have received scholarship awards from Portage County NAACP in previous years.
January 19, 2019 | 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST
Kent United Church of Christ 1400 E. Main Street
Tickets: $10 | Contact Frank Hairston (330.296.3556)
Free admissions:
FREE Admission to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Monday, January 21, 2019; 10am-4pm
Discounted Admission to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium
Monday, January 21, 2019, from 10am-4pm
Ice Fest & FREE Admission to the Great Lakes Science Center
Monday, January 21, 2019, 10am-5:30pm
FREE Admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Monday, January 21, 2019; 10am-5:30pm
FREE Admission to the Akron Zoo
Monday, January 21, 2019; 11am-4pm
FREE Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Monday, January 21, 2019; 11am-4pm