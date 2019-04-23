© 2020 WKSU
Events produced or sponsored by WKSU.

WKSU's 2019 State of the Station Event

Published April 23, 2019 at 4:11 PM EDT
State of the Station

Thanks to everyone who helped us celebrate WKSU at our State of the Station event! It was fun meeting so many WKSU members and sharing great food from 2 Girls Cafe & Bakery in Stow, Paninis in Kent and Longhorn Steakhouse in Canton. Congratulations to our event drawing winners: David - Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! tickets, Kaitlynn - Medina Gem Company gift certificate, and Mike - WKSU swag bag. Here are some images from the party!

Jennifer Conn
Reporter Jennifer Conn

Tour
WKSU Tour

Tour
WKSU Tour

Joyce Johnson
Joyce Johnson

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia and Guest

Newsroom
WKSU Newsroom

Pawan Handa
WKSU Community Advisory Council Member Pawan Handa and Guest

Newsroom
WKSU Newsroom

Photobooth
Guests in the Photobooth

ticket winners
WWDTM Ticket Winners

Wendy Turner
WKSU General Manager Wendy Turner and Guest

Andrew Meyer
News Director Andrew Meyer and Guests

