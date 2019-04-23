WKSU Staff Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award For Video

WKSU has been recognized with a Regional Edward R. Murrow from Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA). The honor came in the Excellence in Video for Radio, Small Market category for Reporter Mark Arehart and Producer Joe Gunderman’s video of the launch of the Goodyear Blimp, Wingfoot Three. The fun and informative video was created on short notice with fast turn-around to accompany an on-air news report about the event.



WKSU competes in Region 7 with stations in Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yd3xwbtNE3k&t=188s