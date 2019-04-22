Hiram College Supports WKSU

Hiram College President Lori Varlotta came to WKSU studios to tell us why sponsorship on WKSU is a good fit for her institution. Hiram College is a major underwriter of the station, taking advantage of on-air, online and e-newsletter announcements. You can hear President Varlotta’s full testimonial here.

Nationally recognized Hiram College is a private, liberal arts institution located in the historic Western Reserve and boasting a small, close-knit campus community. Established in 1850, the college currently offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate majors and popular programs, like the well-established Weekend College with classes designed for working adults.

During the summer of 2014, Dr. Varlotta became the 22nd president of Hiram College. She is the institution’s first female president. Now in her fifth year, Varlotta continues to work with colleagues across campus to implement the enrollment growth plan that she, the admission team, and the Senior Cabinet have designed specifically for Hiram.