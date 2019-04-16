© 2020 WKSU
WKSU is Kent State University's award-winning NPR News and Classical Music public radio station. We serve more than 20 Ohio counties and parts of Western Pennsylvania.

News Internships

WKSU | By WKSU
Published April 16, 2019 at 5:04 PM EDT

WKSU News internships provide Kent State students with a tremendous opportunity to learn the ins and outs of a professionally run radio station.  Students who are accepted as interns at WKSU are an integral part of the day-to-day operations of the newsroom.  Under the supervision of the news director and his representatives, they gather news and information for use in both daily ‘spot’ news stories and longer ‘feature’ stories produced by WKSU’s reporters and hosts.  They are expected to offer ideas for news coverage and, occasionally, may be assigned to cover stories in the field. 

Responsibilities:  Audio production, script writing, phone interviews, field interviews, WKSU web content loading and social media posting, fact-checking, assisting WKSU reporters, and other newsroom duties  as assigned by the news director or other news department supervisors. Interns report to the WKSU newsroom in Kent, but there may be the need occasionally to be at WKSU’s other bureaus in Akron, Canton, or Cleveland, as assigned.

There may occasionally be additional/alternate hours.  A driver’s license will be needed. 

Academic Requirements: Student must be currently enrolled in Kent State, participation in School of Journalism & Mass Communication preferred, but not required.

Length of Internship:  one semester with the opportunity of for additional semesters/summer employment, based on performance.

College Credit:  Available, but interns must make their own arrangements for credit.

Paid:  Yes, for students not seeking course credit; candidates on work study are preferred.

Contact: Andrew Meyer, News Director. 

To Apply: Upload a cover letter and resume via Handshake.

Deadline for Application:  Ongoing.  

