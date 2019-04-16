WKSU News internships provide Kent State students with a tremendous opportunity to learn the ins and outs of a professionally run radio station. Students who are accepted as interns at WKSU are an integral part of the day-to-day operations of the newsroom. Under the supervision of the news director and his representatives, they gather news and information for use in both daily ‘spot’ news stories and longer ‘feature’ stories produced by WKSU’s reporters and hosts. They are expected to offer ideas for news coverage and, occasionally, may be assigned to cover stories in the field.

Responsibilities: Audio production, script writing, phone interviews, field interviews, WKSU web content loading and social media posting, fact-checking, assisting WKSU reporters, and other newsroom duties as assigned by the news director or other news department supervisors. Interns report to the WKSU newsroom in Kent, but there may be the need occasionally to be at WKSU’s other bureaus in Akron, Canton, or Cleveland, as assigned.

There may occasionally be additional/alternate hours. A driver’s license will be needed.

Academic Requirements: Student must be currently enrolled in Kent State, participation in School of Journalism & Mass Communication preferred, but not required.

Length of Internship: one semester with the opportunity of for additional semesters/summer employment, based on performance.

College Credit: Available, but interns must make their own arrangements for credit.

Paid: Yes, for students not seeking course credit; candidates on work study are preferred.

Contact: Andrew Meyer, News Director.

To Apply: Upload a cover letter and resume via Handshake.

Deadline for Application: Ongoing.

WKSU is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.



