Kent State’s Event With Bob Woodward Moves to Larger Venue, More Tickets Available

Due to an overwhelming response for free tickets for the Kent State University Presidential Speaker Series featuring Bob Woodward on May 4, the university has moved the event to the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (MAC Center). The larger venue allows more people to attend and hear from the legendary journalist.

Publicly announced on March 28 and originally planned to be held in the Kent Student Center Ballroom, the event with Mr. Woodward sold out in less than a day. The event will now occur in the MAC Center, and tickets are now available again.

Presidential Speaker Series events are free and open to the public. However, a ticket is required for admission. For free tickets and event information, visit www.kent.edu/president/speakerseries.

Mr. Woodward will speak at 7 p.m. on May 4 at Kent State’s MAC Center. His presentation coincides with the annual commemoration events marking May 4, 1970, when a student protest against the Vietnam War and the presence of Ohio National Guardsmen ended in tragedy. Guardsmen shot and killed four Kent State students and wounded nine others.

During his speech at Kent State, Mr. Woodward will consider the events of 1969 and the Vietnam War leading up to Cambodia. He will also reflect on President Nixon’s quote that “the few days after Kent State were among the darkest of my presidency.”

Mr. Woodward’s appearance at Kent State is co-sponsored by WKSU. Award-winning journalist Jeff St. Clair, the local host of NPR’s “All Things Considered” on WKSU, will serve as master of ceremonies and will moderate a question-and-answer session on stage with Mr. Woodward following his remarks.

About the Kent State University Presidential Speaker Series

The Kent State University Presidential Speaker Series seeks to bring high-profile, world-renowned experts to Kent State for serious, thought-provoking discussions and conversations. Previous speakers include Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, journalist Dan Rather, filmmaker Ken Burns, and journalists and human rights advocates Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.