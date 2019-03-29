Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! Comes to Blossom

Credit David Foster

NPR's beloved comedy quiz show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! makes a return trip to Northeast Ohio when it triumphantly takes the stage at Blossom Music Center on Thursday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m., presented by 89.7 WKSU, 90.3 WCPN ideastream and The Cleveland Orchestra.

The program will be recorded live and edited for broadcast the following weekend. Audience members will be treated to an inside view of the making of WWDTM, along with additional funny moments that won't make it to the radio. Panelists are Mo Rocca, Maeve Higgins and Alonzo Bodden. Piper Kerman, author of Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison, will be the guest for Not My Job. Kerman's book was the inspiration for the hit Netflix show Orange is the New Black. She and her husband now live in Columbus.

This is Wait Wait's first trip to Blossom, summer home of The Cleveland Orchestra. Tickets are now on sale! Guests can purchase tickets through the Severance Hall Ticket Office, by calling 216-231-1111, or online at clevelandorchestra.com. Lawn tickets are $29, and Pavilion tickets start at $39.

This special Blossom presentation is not included as part of subscriptions, lawn ticket book packages, or the Under 18’s Free program for the 2019 Blossom Music Festival Season. Paid parking in paved lots is available by advance purchase: $40 for premium parking in Lot A and $20 for Lots C/D/E. Parking in grass lots is free.

Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of its cast members for their voicemail.

Each week, host Peter Sagal quizzes panelists and listeners on their knowledge of current events, offering fill-in-the-blank limericks, the challenge of picking a true story from three unlikely options, and the winner-take-all lightening round. The show's popular Not My Job feature invites a guest celebrity to answer questions on a subject completely out of the realm of his or her expertise.

Panelists scheduled to appear at Blossom Music Center on July 18 include favorites Mo Rocca, Maeve Higgins and Alonzo Bodden. The Not My Job guest is author Piper Kerman.

Image Magnification (IMAG) displaying live footage of the action on stage will be presented on LED screens in the Pavilion of Blossom Music Center. The Orchestra partners with ideastream — the non-profit multiple media public service organization that operates WVIZ/PBS, 90.3 WCPN, and WCLV 104.9 — to produce the IMAG feed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAtzRAYLmXY