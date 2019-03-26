© 2020 WKSU
WKSU Spring Fund Drive Drawing Winners

Published March 26, 2019 at 9:42 AM EDT
Knowledge is Priceless

Here are the drawing winners for WKSU's 2019 Spring Fund Drive:

Monday, March 18: iPad, Josephine from Wellington

Tuesday, March 19: $500 cleaning service from Booking Maid Easy, Chris from Kent

Wednesday, March 20: A pair of Cleveland Indians box seat tickets, Pamela from Cleveland Heights

Thursday, March 21: $750 Southwest Airlines gift card, Allan from Twinsburg

Saturday, March 23: A ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, Bob from Ravenna

