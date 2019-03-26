The latest behind-the-scenes news from WKSU. Learn more about the people you hear every day and other professional staff at WKSU and your favorite public radio programs.
WKSU Spring Fund Drive Drawing Winners
Here are the drawing winners for WKSU's 2019 Spring Fund Drive:
Monday, March 18: iPad, Josephine from Wellington
Tuesday, March 19: $500 cleaning service from Booking Maid Easy, Chris from Kent
Wednesday, March 20: A pair of Cleveland Indians box seat tickets, Pamela from Cleveland Heights
Thursday, March 21: $750 Southwest Airlines gift card, Allan from Twinsburg
Saturday, March 23: A ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp, Bob from Ravenna