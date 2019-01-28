Remembering Ken Walker

WKSU Community Advisory Committee member Ken Walker died suddenly on Jan. 16. He had been on WKSU's CAC since 2013. Ken, an Akron-area financial planner with Bear/Pelland Associates, was extremely civic-minded and served on the boards of many organizations, including The Blick Center and Haven of Rest, where he served for 27 years. He was also active in his church, Christ Community Chapel in Hudson.

Ken was an Akron native and a graduate of Akron Buchtel High School and The University of Akron. He was devoted to his family - wife Gwen; children Kendolyn, Jason, Jessica and Evan; and grandchildren.

At his funeral, a recurring theme was Ken's connections with people, his caring nature, his push for diversity and the fact that he demonstrated these commitments by listening and "showing up." We will miss Ken's counsel and we wish the best for his family, friends and all that he has affected with his public service.