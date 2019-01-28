Meet Patti McCoy

You may have spoken with WKSU Member Services Manager Patti McCoy. She is your first point of contact if you have a question about or an issue with your WKSU membership. Plus, Patti will be focusing on building WKSU's volunteer program. Recently, we sat down to have a conversation with Patti.

What is your hometown?

Akron, Ohio, a small town where there are enough big city things. Restaurants, theatres, and a big downtown but it still feels like a small town. Huge LeBron James fan and I'm really in support of the iPromise school he built.

What are some of your hobbies?

I like to travel and read. I have two cats that take up a lot of my time.

What are two things that you are really good at?

I am very good at talking to people and I am a pretty good cook.

When you were younger, what did you think you would be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a flight attendant, but I was too tall. I had always had a passion for travel. See the world.The pyramids in Egypt is the best place that I have visited.

How long have you been working at WKSU?

I have been at WKSU since last February. I did temp work here. Then last July I came on board as a full time staff member.

What is the rewarding part of your job?

Being able to help the members. They come to me with their problems or questions. I help them find a solution or get them an answer.

Who is the ideal WKSU member?

All of the members have something to get out of what we have to offer. That is our biggest goal as a station, to stay relevant for all of our members, all of our donors, and all of our community.

Why do you believe WKSU is important in today’s radio climate?

In today’s world, I think WKSU is vitally important for our ability to remain impartial and to get the real story out there for people. Also, to help people know about what’s happening locally. We do report on national news, but we also report on the local scene and what’s going on. I believe that’s very important for people to have access to as well.

What is member services and what does it consist of?

Member services is the part of WKSU that takes care of and grows our membership base. The community constitutes 75% of our funding and between Lindsay, who is our Director, and Rachel, our Special Assistant, we take care of everything that pertains to the databases and the money coming in and all that the members might need.

How do you choose to interact with the members of WKSU?

We interact with the members in a variety of ways. It is mainly one-on-one. The members will call in or send an email. I will email them back or call them back if I need more information. Occasionally, I will address issues and deal with those that come through the mail.

Will there be anything new implemented into the member services department for 2019?

There won’t be anything new, necessarily, but we are focusing more on our volunteers and on that program. We want to bring more interested listeners in to volunteer with us.

Learn more about volunteering with WKSU HERE. Contact Patti at membership@wksu.org or call 330-346-5677.