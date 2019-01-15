Now, you can have EVEN more fun listening to Live From Here each Saturday! Along with the outstanding musical guests and comedy - including Out in America with Tom Papa - you can play Live from Here Bingo. Download one or all of the Bingo cards below and play along as you're listening. Play a card alone, or share as teams to see who can win first. When you have a winner, tag #LFHBINGO and tweet a picture of your winning card to @WKSU and @livefromhereapm. We'll retweet your card!

Live from Here with Chris Thile is your Saturday-night destination for a unique blend of musical performances and comedy. Hosted by mandolin genius Chris Thile (Nickel Creek, Punch Brothers), each week is a different mix of well-known and up-and-coming talent bringing their talents to the Live from Here stage – and listeners around the country. Catch the action live on WKSU Saturdays at 6 p.m. and again Sundays at 10 a.m.

