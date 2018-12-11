WKSU Holiday Program Schedule for 2018

WKSU celebrates Christmas and Kwanzaa with a variety of spoken word and musical special programming beginning on Monday, Dec. 24. See below for the full schedule. Find out more about Streaming Holiday Music HERE.

Happy holidays and enjoy!

WKSU HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

December 24 (Christmas Eve):

5 AM – 9 AM: Morning Edition

9 AM – 10 AM: The Takeaway

10 AM – 12 PM: A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (LIVE)

12 PM – 1 PM: A Chanticleer Christmas

1 PM – 2 PM: Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

2 PM – 3 PM: Hollywood Holiday

4 PM – 6 PM: All Things Considered

December 25 (Christmas Day):

5 AM – 9 AM: Morning Edition

9 AM – 11 AM: Handel’s Messiah with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

11 AM – 1 PM: The St. Olaf Christmas Festival

1 PM – 2 PM: Carols and Cheer

2 PM – 3 PM: Welcome Christmas

3 PM – 4 PM: Tinsel Tales 4

4 PM – 6 PM: All Things Considered

December 30:

4 PM – 5 PM: A Season’s Griot